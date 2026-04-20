Mohamed Salah headshot

Mohamed Salah News: Scores in first half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Salah scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Everton.

Salah's final Merseyside derby went about as well as can be hoped. He got on the scoresheet with a nice finish and helped earn a famous win over Everton who were hosting the first derby in the new Hill Dickinson stadium. Salah is up to 13 Premier League goal contributions this season.

Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
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