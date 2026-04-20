Mohamed Salah News: Scores in first half

Salah scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Everton.

Salah's final Merseyside derby went about as well as can be hoped. He got on the scoresheet with a nice finish and helped earn a famous win over Everton who were hosting the first derby in the new Hill Dickinson stadium. Salah is up to 13 Premier League goal contributions this season.