Mohamed Salah News: Scores in first half
Salah scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Everton.
Salah's final Merseyside derby went about as well as can be hoped. He got on the scoresheet with a nice finish and helped earn a famous win over Everton who were hosting the first derby in the new Hill Dickinson stadium. Salah is up to 13 Premier League goal contributions this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mohamed Salah See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 336 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 336 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW32 Free Hit Team: Best Draft and Picks for Gameweek 3210 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW32 Tips: Saka, Rice, Gabriel & Reece James Updates19 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mohamed Salah See More