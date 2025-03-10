Mohamed Salah News: Scores twice from the spot

Salah scored two goals to go with five shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and six chances created in Saturday's 3-1 win over Southampton.

Salah scored the second and the third goals for Liverpool both coming from the penalty spot. This made him the third-highest Liverpool goalscorer of all time with 243. He took over Gordon Hodgson with his first goal. He also brought his tally to 27 goals and 17 assists, breaking the record for most goal involvements by a Liverpool player in a Premier League season. His two goals from the spot were his only shots on target of the game, but he did also create six chances throughout the game without an assist.