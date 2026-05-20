Mohamed Salah News: Set for final Liverpool match

Salah heads into his final match with Liverpool, boasting seven goals and six assists in 26 appearances (22 starts) during the 2025/26 campaign.

Salah is preparing for his final career match with Liverpool, barring a return to the club in the later years of his career. This will bring an end to nine great seasons with the club, recording 314 appearances, likely to be 315, while registering 191 goals and 92 assists, set to finish as the fourth all-time goal scorer in Premier League play. He walks away with an impressive record of trophies as well, earning two Premier League titles, a Champions League, along with a FA Cup, and two Carabao Cups. He will look for a clean send-off as they face Brentford, hopefully adding a goal contribution to sweeten his exit after Liverpool had a rough season for their standards. He will go down as not only a club legend but a league legend, deserving of a spectacular final night at Anfield.