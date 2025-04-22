Mohamed Salah News: Seven shots but couldn't score

Salah registered seven shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 win against Leicester City.

Salah took seven shots in the game but only managed to get one on target. His best chance came in the third minute, when his shot came off the inside of both posts and bounced out. This now makes it five games in all competitions and four in the Premier League games without a goal. In total, he has had 45 goal involvements in the Premier League with 27 goals and 18 assists.