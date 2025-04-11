Mohamed Salah News: Signs new contract with Liverpool

Salah has signed a new contract with Liverpool that will keep him at the club for two more years, the club announced.

Salah will remain at Liverpool for two more years. This is encouraging for the club given the Egyptian forward's impressive form, having recorded 32 goals in 45 appearances this season. He is also among the contenders for the next Ballon d'Or. Salah is expected to lead the team into the 2025-26 campaign and expressed optimism about winning multiple trophies with the current squad.