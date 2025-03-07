Fantasy Soccer
Mohamed Salah headshot

Mohamed Salah News: Struggles in Paris victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Salah recorded two crosses (zero accurate) and one interception in Wednesday's 1-0 win versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Salah had a very quiet game in Paris as PSG dominated possession and the chances. This was the first time this season that Salah has failed to take a shot in a game in all competitions, and it is his first time in the last nine games that he has not had a goal involvement.

Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
