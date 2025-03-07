Mohamed Salah News: Struggles in Paris victory
Salah recorded two crosses (zero accurate) and one interception in Wednesday's 1-0 win versus Paris Saint-Germain.
Salah had a very quiet game in Paris as PSG dominated possession and the chances. This was the first time this season that Salah has failed to take a shot in a game in all competitions, and it is his first time in the last nine games that he has not had a goal involvement.
