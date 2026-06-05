Mohammad Mohebi Injury: On individual program

Mohebi (undisclosed) is following an individualized training program under the supervision of Iran's medical and fitness staff as the nation prepares for their World Cup opener against New Zealand on June 15, according to Persian Culer.

Mohebi's status will be evaluated over the coming days before a clearer determination is made regarding his availability for the tournament opener. The national team is expected to provide another update once the medical staff has a better understanding of the issue. He is currently projected to start in the middle of the park for Iran, and if he is unable to feature against the Socceroos, Amir Mohammad Razzaghinia would likely be the leading candidate to step into the starting lineup.