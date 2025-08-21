Amoura is dealing with some thigh problems and is being managed with precaution since he is currently one of the only available strikers for the Wolves and they will need him on Saturday for the season opener against Heidenheim. That said, the forward has been linked to a move this summer, with Benfica pushing to sign him in the upcoming days, therefore his status at Wolfsburg for the future remains uncertain. If Amoura has to miss the game, Dzenan Pejcinovic is expected to be the one starting in the frontline for that game.