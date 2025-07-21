Mohammed Amoura Injury: Running on grass
Amoura (hamstring) was viewed running on grass, according to his club.
Amoura started the offseason injured after he was withdrawn from national selection due to hamstring injury. However, the forward now looks to be recovering, as he was viewed in training running Monday. He will likely see an appearance in a friendly soon and will look to return to his starting spot to begin the campaign, starting in 29 of his 31 appearances last campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now