Mohammed Amoura headshot

Mohammed Amoura Injury: Suspended by team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Amoura is not in the squad for Saturday's match against Bayern due to disciplinary reasons.

Amoura misses out as a result of a clash in training during the buildup to the match, his second disciplinary incident of the season. Adam Daghim replaces Amoura alongside Dzenan Pejcinovic in a striker partnership Saturday.

Mohammed Amoura
VfL Wolfsburg
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