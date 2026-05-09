Mohammed Amoura Injury: Suspended by team
Amoura is not in the squad for Saturday's match against Bayern due to disciplinary reasons.
Amoura misses out as a result of a clash in training during the buildup to the match, his second disciplinary incident of the season. Adam Daghim replaces Amoura alongside Dzenan Pejcinovic in a striker partnership Saturday.
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