Mohammed Amoura News: Assists in Saturday's loss

Amoura assisted Kento Shiogai's strike in the 70th minute Saturday, a goal which took the 2-1 lead. It was the only chance he created in the match, and he also recorded three inaccurate crosses on the attack. It marked his 11th goal contribution of the season, three of which have come in his last four matches. He'll look to keep his good run of form going Sunday at Stuttgart.