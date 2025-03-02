Mohammed Amoura News: Assists in Saturday's win

Amoura assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Werder Bremen.

Amoura recorded an assist Saturday as he set up Patrick Wimmer's second goal in the 48th minute. It marked his eighth assist of the season to go along with his nine goals. The assist came on one of the two chances he created, and he also took three off-target shots before he was subbed off in the 65th minute for Tiago Tomas.