Mohammed Amoura News: Disciplinary suspension served

Amoura has served his one-match disciplinary suspension and rejoined the squad ahead of Saturday's crucial relegation clash against St. Pauli, according to BILD.

Amoura had been left out of the Bayern fixture after a physical altercation and verbal exchange with Kevin Paredes during training, with coach Dieter Hecking handing both players a fine alongside their squad exclusion. The coach was clear that the matter is now closed and that Amoura is too important to be left out of the decisive final-day clash against St. Pauli, with the two clubs level on points.