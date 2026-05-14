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Mohammed Amoura News: Disciplinary suspension served

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Amoura has served his one-match disciplinary suspension and rejoined the squad ahead of Saturday's crucial relegation clash against St. Pauli, according to BILD.

Amoura had been left out of the Bayern fixture after a physical altercation and verbal exchange with Kevin Paredes during training, with coach Dieter Hecking handing both players a fine alongside their squad exclusion. The coach was clear that the matter is now closed and that Amoura is too important to be left out of the decisive final-day clash against St. Pauli, with the two clubs level on points.

Mohammed Amoura
VfL Wolfsburg
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