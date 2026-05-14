Mohammed Amoura News: Disciplinary suspension served
Amoura has served his one-match disciplinary suspension and rejoined the squad ahead of Saturday's crucial relegation clash against St. Pauli, according to BILD.
Amoura had been left out of the Bayern fixture after a physical altercation and verbal exchange with Kevin Paredes during training, with coach Dieter Hecking handing both players a fine alongside their squad exclusion. The coach was clear that the matter is now closed and that Amoura is too important to be left out of the decisive final-day clash against St. Pauli, with the two clubs level on points.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mohammed Amoura See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mohammed Amoura See More