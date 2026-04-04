Mohammed Amoura News: Fires three shots
Amoura took three shots (one on goal) and crossed once inaccurately during Saturday's 6-3 loss to Leverkusen.
Amoura was held off the scoresheet but led Wolfsburg with his three shots in the defeat. The attacker has combined for five shots, a chance created and two crosses over his last three appearances but hasn't had a goal involvement since February.
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