Mohammed Amoura headshot

Mohammed Amoura News: Fires three shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Amoura took three shots (one on goal) and crossed once inaccurately during Saturday's 6-3 loss to Leverkusen.

Amoura was held off the scoresheet but led Wolfsburg with his three shots in the defeat. The attacker has combined for five shots, a chance created and two crosses over his last three appearances but hasn't had a goal involvement since February.

Mohammed Amoura
VfL Wolfsburg
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