Mohammed Amoura headshot

Mohammed Amoura News: Logs goal and assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Amoura scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over VfB Stuttgart.

For the first time in just under one month, Amoura has a Bundesliga goal. He had a more protracted drought in assists, having not recorded any in the 2025 calendar year until Saturday. Yet, Amoura has seen solid production this year, with four goals and one assist in seven appearances.

Mohammed Amoura
VfL Wolfsburg
