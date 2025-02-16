Mohammed Amoura News: Logs goal and assist

Amoura scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over VfB Stuttgart.

For the first time in just under one month, Amoura has a Bundesliga goal. He had a more protracted drought in assists, having not recorded any in the 2025 calendar year until Saturday. Yet, Amoura has seen solid production this year, with four goals and one assist in seven appearances.