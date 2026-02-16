Mohammed Amoura News: Nets in draw
Amoura scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's two-all draw with Leipzig
Amoura scored once during Sunday's draw, as well as creating a chance. The striker has been good even against top opponents and was a threat throughout Sunday's clash. He couldn't quite do enough to earn the win before coming off in the 83rd minute, but it was a solid showing on the whole.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now