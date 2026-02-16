Mohammed Amoura headshot

Mohammed Amoura News: Nets in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Amoura scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's two-all draw with Leipzig

Amoura scored once during Sunday's draw, as well as creating a chance. The striker has been good even against top opponents and was a threat throughout Sunday's clash. He couldn't quite do enough to earn the win before coming off in the 83rd minute, but it was a solid showing on the whole.

Mohammed Amoura
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now