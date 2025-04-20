Mohammed Amoura News: Records three shots
Amoura had three shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Mainz.
Amoura saw yet another match without a goal Saturday despite recording three shots, making it four straight outings without a goal, notching eight shots during that span. That said, he remains at 10 goals and eight assists this season, closing in on 20 goal contributions with only a few matches to play.
