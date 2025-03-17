Fantasy Soccer
Mohammed Amoura headshot

Mohammed Amoura News: Set for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 2:56am

Amoura will serve one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards.

Amoura accumulated five yellow cards in the Bundesliga and will be suspended for the game against Heidenheim on March. 29 after the international break. His absence will impact the starting squad since he has been a regular starter this season, with Kevin Behrens likely starting in the frontline for that game.

Mohammed Amoura
VfL Wolfsburg
