Mohammed Amoura News: Set for suspension
Amoura will serve one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards.
Amoura accumulated five yellow cards in the Bundesliga and will be suspended for the game against Heidenheim on March. 29 after the international break. His absence will impact the starting squad since he has been a regular starter this season, with Kevin Behrens likely starting in the frontline for that game.
