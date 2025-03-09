Mohammed Amoura News: Spot kick strike in draw

Amoura scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (not accurate) and created a chance in Saturday's 1-1 draw against FC St. Pauli. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.

Amoura was not at his best Saturday. He executed five long balls (all accurate) and found the net from the penalty spot. The Algerian international has been in strong form and is having a good season, he prosecuted two spot kicks and three assists in the last four Bundesliga games, and has accrued 10 goals and eight assists this season. He is currently Wolfsburg's top scorer.