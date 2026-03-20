Mohammed Kudus Injury: Could return after break
Kudus (quadriceps) is eyeing a return to the squad in around 10 days and could be an option when play resumes after the international break, according to manager Igor Tudor.
Kudus is earning a major upgrade in status this week, as the attacker is around 10 days away from returning to the squad. With the attacker last playing in January, this is huge news, potentially earning back a regular starter and great attacker as they end the season and try to avoid the relegation race. He recorded seven goal contributions in 19 appearances before the injury, likely to be a major boost to the squad once he returns, hoping it can come against Sunderland on April 12.
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