Kudus was taken off the field in the first half of Sunday's match and is now set for some testing on his injury, with the full extent still unknown. This is a major concern for the club after the sale of Brennan Johnson, a bit lower in the attacking department and potentially losing one of their top players this season for a bit of time. The matches continue to come think and thin, and with another contest Wednesday against Bournemouth, he seems more than likely to miss out, leaving Randal Kolo Muani or Xavi Simons entering the starting XI in his place.