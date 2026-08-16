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Mohammed Kudus Injury: No minutes played in preseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Kudus (quadriceps) is not part of Tottenham's squad to face Hoffenheim, ending preseason without featuring in a single match, the club announced.

Kudus had returned to team training after nearly eight months out with a quadriceps injury, marking major progress in his recovery, but his continued absence from matchday squads suggests he remains a way off full match readiness. He notched two goals and five assists in 19 appearances before the injury and is assumed to be a starter once fully fit. Mikey Moore could start in his place for the season opener against Brentford.

Mohammed Kudus
Tottenham Hotspur
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