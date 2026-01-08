Kudus has gone through testing after the injury he suffered two games ago and is not happy with the results, as the attacker is looking at over two months out as he recovers. This is a rough development for the club who is already low on players everywhere due to injury, with Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert likely to see more time in Kudus' roles. With a return not expected until April, Kudus is set to miss a solid chunk of the remainder of the season and leave only around two months left once he is fit, a rough hit to the club's UCL spot chances after losing one of their lead attackers.