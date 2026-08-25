Mohammed Kudus Injury: Remains sidelined past opener
Kudus (quadriceps) is not yet ready to face Charlton Athletic in Wednesday's League Cup match and remains a serious doubt for Saturday's Premier League clash with Newcastle United, according to head coach Roberto De Zerbi.
Kudus has been working his way back from a quadriceps injury that has kept him out for nearly eight months, and De Zerbi said before the weekend that the winger was closing in on a return. That timeline slipped when he was left out of Saturday's opener against Brentford, and Tottenham now indicate he's also unlikely to feature against Charlton Athletic in the cup. With Newcastle United arriving quickly after, his availability for that one looks similarly uncertain, with the club leaning toward caution rather than risk. Tottenham, who have missed his creativity going forward, will be eager to have him back once the medical staff are satisfied he's ready.
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