Mohammed Kudus Injury: Seeing specialist
Kudus (quadriceps) has traveled to Amsterdam to see a specialist, according to Rahman Osman of The Sun.
Kudus is seeking some further testing and another assessment of his injury, visiting a specialist he previously worked with for a knee injury. This comes amid the club's recent struggle, as he has missed their past nine games and they have gone 2-2-5 during that span. The hope now is he can resume training following the March break and potentially return close after that, possibly seeing a bit of a boost after a visit with the specialist.
