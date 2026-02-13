Mohammed Kudus headshot

Mohammed Kudus Injury: Seeing specialist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Kudus (quadriceps) has traveled to Amsterdam to see a specialist, according to Rahman Osman of The Sun.

Kudus is seeking some further testing and another assessment of his injury, visiting a specialist he previously worked with for a knee injury. This comes amid the club's recent struggle, as he has missed their past nine games and they have gone 2-2-5 during that span. The hope now is he can resume training following the March break and potentially return close after that, possibly seeing a bit of a boost after a visit with the specialist.

Mohammed Kudus
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mohammed Kudus See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mohammed Kudus See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League GW21
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League GW21
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
39 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
42 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
42 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Dec. 30
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Dec. 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
45 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
46 days ago