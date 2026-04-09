Mohammed Kudus Injury: Setback confirmed by club
Kudus (quadriceps) is heading back to the sidelines and will be assessed by a specialist, potentially requiring to undergo surgery, the team announced Thursday.
Kudus is now expected to miss more time, having failed to make an appearance since January, as this relapse could make it difficult for him to return this season. His absence is a huge blow to both the club and the Ghana national team, given the possibility that he'll also miss the World Cup. The versatile midfielder had recorded three goals and five assists over 24 matches played for the Spurs early in the campaign. For now, Xavi Simons and Conor Gallagher should continue to see increased action with Kudus unavailable.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mohammed Kudus See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List16 days ago
-
Game Previews
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW3120 days ago
-
Game Previews
Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2936 days ago
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League GW2194 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2097 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mohammed Kudus See More