Mohammed Kudus Injury: Setback confirmed by club

Kudus (quadriceps) is heading back to the sidelines and will be assessed by a specialist, potentially requiring to undergo surgery, the team announced Thursday.

Kudus is now expected to miss more time, having failed to make an appearance since January, as this relapse could make it difficult for him to return this season. His absence is a huge blow to both the club and the Ghana national team, given the possibility that he'll also miss the World Cup. The versatile midfielder had recorded three goals and five assists over 24 matches played for the Spurs early in the campaign. For now, Xavi Simons and Conor Gallagher should continue to see increased action with Kudus unavailable.