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Mohammed Kudus Injury: Suffers injury setback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 7:09am

Kudus has suffered a fresh setback, with surgery a possibility that could put his World Cup hopes in doubt, according to Jake Sanders from SunSport.

Kudus has suffered a fresh injury setback, with concerns he could require surgery, putting his availability in doubt moving forward. The forward had been nearing a return and was expected back around 10 days after last featuring in January, making this a frustrating development. He remains a key attacking piece thanks to his dribbling ability and creativity, having recorded seven goal contributions in 19 Premier League appearances prior to the injury, and his potential absence could be a significant blow as the side looks to finish the season strongly and avoid the relegation battle, as well as potentially impacting his availability for the 2026 World Cup.

Mohammed Kudus
Tottenham Hotspur
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