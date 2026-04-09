Mohammed Kudus Injury: Suffers injury setback

Kudus has suffered a fresh setback, with surgery a possibility that could put his World Cup hopes in doubt, according to Jake Sanders from SunSport.

Kudus has suffered a fresh injury setback, with concerns he could require surgery, putting his availability in doubt moving forward. The forward had been nearing a return and was expected back around 10 days after last featuring in January, making this a frustrating development. He remains a key attacking piece thanks to his dribbling ability and creativity, having recorded seven goal contributions in 19 Premier League appearances prior to the injury, and his potential absence could be a significant blow as the side looks to finish the season strongly and avoid the relegation battle, as well as potentially impacting his availability for the 2026 World Cup.