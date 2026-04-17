Mohammed Kudus Injury: Will miss rest of season
Kudus (quadriceps) is officially ruled out for the remaining weeks of the 2025/26 campaign after coach Roberto De Zerbi commented "Kudus, for this season, has gone", Sam Tabuteau of The Standard reports.
Kudus suffered a setback when he was close to returning from an injury which has prevented him from playing since Jan. 4. It is now increasingly possible that he'll also be absent for Ghana in the World Cup if he continues to struggle with the issue. The talented midfielder finished the season with three goals and five assists across 24 matches played in all competitions. Players like Conor Gallagher, Lucas Bergvall and Xavi Simons will remain in contention for starts with Kudus unavailable going forward.
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