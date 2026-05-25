Mohammed Kudus Injury: Won't play at World Cup

Kudus (quadriceps) wasn't been included in Ghana's World Cup squad and will now focus on a full recovery ahead of the 2026/27 season, the Ghana FA announced.

Kudus had been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a setback in his recovery from the quadriceps issue that has kept him sidelined since Jan. 4, making his omission from the Black Stars squad an unfortunate but expected outcome. The midfielder ends the campaign with three goals and five assists across 24 appearances in all competitions before the injury struck, and Tottenham will be hoping to have him fully fit and available from the very start of next season after a deeply frustrating end to what had otherwise been a productive individual campaign.