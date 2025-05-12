Mohammed Kudus News: Assists opener in 2-0 win

Kudus assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Manchester United.

Mohamed Kudus connected with Tomas Soucek to put West Ham 1-0 ahead against Manchester United. He now has seven goal involvements for the season, with this being his third assist of the year. He attempted three shots in the match but was unable to put any on target. His assist came from his only chance created of the game.