Mohammed Kudus News: Four shots in Anfield defeat

Kudus generated four shots (two on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.

Kudus put lots of pressure on Liverpool as his side tried to come back into the game in the second half. He was unable to score but did force some good saves out of Alisson but was unable to score. With four shots, this was the most he has attempted in his last seven games. This was also the fourth game this season in which he had two or more shots on target.