Mohammed Kudus News: Produces assist in draw

Kudus assisted once to go with two crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus AFC Bournemouth. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 84th minute.

Kudus was busy in midfield Saturday, he engaged in 20 duels (winning five), placed two long balls (one accurate) and executed two accurate crosses. The attacking midfielder failed to place any shots at goal but he did create the assist for the Hammer's second goal finished by Jarrod Bowen, he was subbed after 84 minutes. The Ghanaian international has not scored or produced an assist since December, but he did bag a goal for his country during the March international break.