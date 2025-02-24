Mohammed Kudus News: Puts stress on defense

Kudus recorded one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Arsenal.

Kudus was his usual creative self in West Ham's 1-0 victory over Arsenal. In 90 minutes played, he was the most fouled player in the match with six drawn, he created two chances, and successfully completed two out of his four dribbles. He will likely be disappointed with his lack of a goal contribution, but he should have plenty of chances to add to his output against the porous defense of Leicester City this Thursday.