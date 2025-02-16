Fantasy Soccer
Mohammed Kudus headshot

Mohammed Kudus News: Six crosses in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Kudus had three shots (zero on goal) and six crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Brentford.

Kudus sent six crosses in the match, marking his second-most this season, but this was also his sixth consecutive league appearance without an accurate cross. On the defensive side, he came up with at least one tackle won for a third straight game and is up to five tackles won in that span.

Mohammed Kudus
West Ham United
More Stats & News
