Mohammed Kudus News: Six crosses in loss
Kudus had three shots (zero on goal) and six crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Brentford.
Kudus sent six crosses in the match, marking his second-most this season, but this was also his sixth consecutive league appearance without an accurate cross. On the defensive side, he came up with at least one tackle won for a third straight game and is up to five tackles won in that span.
