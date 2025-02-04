Mohammed Kudus News: Takes four shots Monday

Kudus generated four shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Monday's 2-1 loss versus Chelsea.

Kudus's score sheet drought continues as he has failed to score or assist since Dec 21. Since his return from suspension, the midfield has started the last 11 PL games, scoring and assisting twice while generating 25 shots (five on target), 21 crosses (seven accurate) and 17 tackles in that span.