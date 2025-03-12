Fantasy Soccer
Mohammed Kudus News: Three shots in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Kudus generated three shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 1-0 defeat versus Newcastle United.

Kudus recorded a minimum of three shots for the third time in five outings, but he has just three shots on target in that span. This also marked the fourth time this season that he accounted for at least four crosses, but it was also his second straight game without an accurate cross. Additionally, this was the second time in three outings that he registered a chance created.

