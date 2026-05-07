Mohammed Salisu headshot

Mohammed Salisu Injury: Back on grass with ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Salisu (knee) was spotted training on the grass with the ball Thursday, marking another step forward in his recovery from the ACL tear he suffered at the start of the year, the club posted.

Salisu has been making steady progress through his rehabilitation after the serious knee injury, and getting back on the pitch with the ball is a meaningful milestone after earlier stages of his recovery focused on bike work. The center-back remains several months away from returning to competitive action and is not expected back until the autumn at the earliest, but the encouraging trajectory of his recovery bodes well for his availability at the start of the 2026/27 campaign for Monaco.

Mohammed Salisu
Monaco
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