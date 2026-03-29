Mohammed Salisu Injury: Furthers rehabilitation
Salisu (knee) has started to train on a bike as he recovers from a torn ACL, according to his club.
Salisu has been out since the start of the new year after a torn ACL, but is already starting to train a bit again, with the defender working on a bike. This still leaves him far from a return, but it is progress in the right direction, likely to not play again until October or November of the next campaign.
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