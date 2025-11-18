Salisu returned earlier from international duty with Ghana due to suffering a MCL sprain that proved to be minor since he was training normally with the team on Tuesday. This is massive news for Monaco since they are dealing with numerous absences in the backline and Thilo Kehrer would have been the only former center-back available if Salisu had to miss time with an injury. If Salisu can make the squad for Saturday's clash against Rennes, he should return directly to a starting role in the back-three. If not, Jordan Teze could be the one stepping into that unusual spot for him.