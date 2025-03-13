Fantasy Soccer
Mohammed Sofo Injury: Out two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Sofo (groin) is set to miss the next two weeks of action due to injury, according to South Ward Network.

Sofo was originally listed as unlikely but has now officially been ruled out, as he will miss not just one week but two. This will leave him eyeing a return at the end of the month, possibly against the Revs on March 29. He will look to return to action soon, as he did see the start in the match he suffered the injury in.

