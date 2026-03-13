Mohammed Sofo Injury: Potential option
Sofo (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's match against Toronto, according to the MLS injury report.
Sofo has been dealing with ankle issues since the start of the season, but is trending towards a return, with the forward upgraded to questionable moving forward. He started in 19 of his 25 appearances last season while bagging five goals, so they will hope for his return, likely to work into starting time soon after he is an option.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now