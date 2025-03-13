Fantasy Soccer
Mohammed Sofo headshot

Mohammed Sofo Injury: Unlikely for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Sofo (groin) is continuing rehabilitation but is doubtful for Saturday's match against Orlando, according to South Ward Network.

Sofo looks to be highly unlikely to make the call for Saturday's match after suffering a groin injury last time out, as he is working on his rehabilitation but has yet to train with the group. This will be a tough loss for the club, as it will be his second match missed after earning a start. That said, he will hope to be fit soon, with a slight chance he makes it for Saturday.

Mohammed Sofo
New York Red Bulls
More Stats & News
