Mohammed Sofo News: Finds starting role

Sofo (ankle) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Toronto.

Sofo returns to the starting lineup for Saturday's clash against Toronto after dealing with ankle issues since the start of the season. The forward was recently upgraded to questionable and ultimately passed late fitness testing to be cleared for action. Sofo had been a regular starter last season, starting 19 of his 25 appearances while scoring five goals, and his return could be a real boost for his side.