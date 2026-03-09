Moi Gomez News: Assists equaliser in 2-2 draw
Gomez assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Mallorca.
Gomez assisted Ante Budimir in the 94th minute to help his team to a 2-2 draw. He came on as a sub with 13 minutes to go and assisted the crucial goal. He has started 10 games this season, but hasn't started in any of the last seven matches, only featuring in three. He provided his first goal involvement of the year, while creating two chances and taking two shots. This is the second time this year that he has provided two chances created, although the other occasion was when starting.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moi Gomez See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season228 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksFebruary 21, 2022
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL TargetsDecember 8, 2021
-
Daily Fantasy Soccer Cheat Sheet
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Real Madrid v. SD Huesca PreviewMarch 31, 2019
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Friday Interleague Cheat SheetSeptember 20, 2018
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moi Gomez See More