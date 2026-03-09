Moi Gomez headshot

Moi Gomez News: Assists equaliser in 2-2 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Gomez assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Mallorca.

Gomez assisted Ante Budimir in the 94th minute to help his team to a 2-2 draw. He came on as a sub with 13 minutes to go and assisted the crucial goal. He has started 10 games this season, but hasn't started in any of the last seven matches, only featuring in three. He provided his first goal involvement of the year, while creating two chances and taking two shots. This is the second time this year that he has provided two chances created, although the other occasion was when starting.

Moi Gomez
Osasuna
