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Moi Gomez News: Decisive assist off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Gomez assisted once to go with two crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Sevilla.

Gomez entered in the 71st minute and made an instant impact, delivering a pinpoint cross from the left that Alejandro Catena rose to meet with a powerful header in the 99th minute to complete Osasuna's comeback win. He looked sharp on the ball, completing 21 of 22 passes and landing both of his crosses in under 20 minutes of action, while also helping generate two chances and instantly giving life to a left side that had been contained by Sevilla's defensive setup. Gomez now sits on two assists in La Liga this season across 22 appearances.

Moi Gomez
Osasuna
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