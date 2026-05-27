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Moise Bombito Injury: Aiming to appear for national team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Bombito (leg) is hopeful to be fit enough to play in the World Cup, commenting he is "really confident using the leg that was broken, not broken anymore...ready to use it.", Matthew Scianitti of TSN Sports reports.

Bombito has just returned from a long absence, playing for Nice's reserve team in mid-May following seven months without league activity. The defender could be able to start in the June 12 opener versus Bosnia-Herzegovina, although it remains to be seen if he'll immediately get a 90-minute outing. He'll offer a strong alternative especially if Alfie Jones (undisclosed) is sidelined, and he'll look to contribute defensive stats when on the pitch.

Moise Bombito
Nice
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