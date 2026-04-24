Moise Bombito Injury: Hopeful to join group soon
Bombito (leg) is seeing solid progression and is eyeing a return soon, according to manager Claude Puel, per William Humberset of Nice Matin. "For [Moise], it is on course, he is progressing well and will soon join us."
Bombito has been out since October with a leg injury that required surgery, but is finally nearing his return, as the defender is expected to join the group soon. Whether this will give him a chance at playing again this season is still unseen, as he needs to build further fitness. More importantly for him, the defender should be fit in time for the 2026 World Cup, set to represent Canada if healthy enough.
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