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Moise Bombito Injury: Not training Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 3, 2026 at 10:13am

Bombito was not a participant in full training Wednesday, according to Matthew Scianitti of TSN Sports.

Bombito looks to be taking his return to play cautiously after months out with a broken leg, as after playing in a friendly over the weekend, he has now been withheld from practicing Wednesday. This does bring a little concern to the center-back, as it appears he may not be fully fit heading into the tournament. More importantly, Team Canada will hope there is no new injury, as that would be a major loss for the team if he misses time.

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