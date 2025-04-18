Moise Bombito Injury: Out with wrist fracture

Bombito suffered a wrist fracture in their last contest against Strasbourg and is ruled out for Sunday's clash. He will resume team training on Monday, coach Franck Haise said in the press conference, according to Ici Azur.

