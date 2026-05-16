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Moise Bombito Injury: Plays with reserve team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Bombito (leg) will not be available for Sunday's season finale against Metz despite having featured with the reserve team to build his fitness, according to coach Claude Puel, per Ici Azur. "Bombito will be absent even though he was able to play again with the reserve team."

Bombito has been sidelined since undergoing leg surgery in October and his appearance with the reserve side is an encouraging step in his rehabilitation, but the first team finale comes too soon for him to be considered for selection. The Canadian center-back will now shift his focus entirely to being fully fit for the World Cup this summer, where he is expected to be an important figure for Canada on home soil if his recovery continues on schedule.

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